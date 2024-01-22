Young cowboys and cowgirls battle it out for chance to compete in US

The opportunity to compete in the US resulted in some great scores and cracking times when the Australian High School Rodeo Association Finals bucked into the region over the weekend.
Cowboys and cowgirls from across the country descended on Bendemeer for three days of fast-paced and high quality rodeo action.
Up for grabs was a spot on the Australian team to compete at the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo, to be held at Des Moines, Iowa, on June 24 and the National High Schools Finals Rodeo at Rock Springs, Wyoming, in July.
From traditional rodeo events, as we know them, like barrel racing, bullriding and roping to the more uncommon such as goat tying, the top four-placed competitors stamped their ticket to experience what is a once in a lifetime opportunity.
And one that could lead to bigger opportunities down the track.
"It's really a pathway to colleges over there," ASHRA secretary Tamra Clark said.
"It's where all the college coaches come and that's where the reps are to pick kids for the future."
To be eligible to represent as part of the Australian team, competitors have to be 18 or under as of August 1 and be enrolled in some form of schooling.
"There's nothing over here we can kind of compare it to," Clark added.
"It's a full-on week, 10 days, two rounds a day."
On top of that they have dances. There is even a volleyball tournament.
The weekend was the first time the AHSRA has held a finals rodeo since prior to COVID and the first time they've been held in the Tamworth area since around 2014/15.
It drew competitors from all over.
"We had three families from WA (Western Australia), two families from the Northern Territory and two from Victoria," Clark said.
The rest hailed from NSW and Queensland.
It was for many of the competitors a lead in to the ABCRA National Finals, which get underway on Thursday morning.
