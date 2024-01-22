'You've got to go forward': Ryan eyes career highlight after next bout announced

Since 2012, Wade Ryan has compiled a long and glittering professional boxing record.
But even after almost a dozen years and 33 fights, he is still finding ways to step up his game. And, after two wins over highly-touted prospects Jay Ar Inson and Sergei Vorobev in 2023, the Gunnedah product earned himself his biggest opportunity in two years: a March fight against Japanese standout Takeshi Inoue in Tokyo.
"He has stepped it up," Ryan's long-time coach, David Syphers, said.
"He's still got more in the tank. He could have done another 10 rounds in the last fight, he didn't even look tired. That's how good he was, they had big raps on the Russian in Russia."
And while wins against Inson and Vorobev (the former by TKO and the latter by decision) were impressive, Inoue represents a new level of opponent.
With a record of 22 wins, two losses, and two draws, the 34-year-old's only defeats have come at the hands of Tim Tszyu, the current WBO light middleweight champ, and Jaime Munguia, the undefeated WBO and WBC title holder.
"You've got to go forward with your fights," Syphers said.
"Takeshi's only lost twice ... he's lost to two world champions. We're looking forward to it."
After Ryan's October win over Vorobev, he and his team were vocal about wanting an overseas bout next.
They got their wish, and booked the 33-year-old's second international fight (his first was in China seven years ago).
Though he will soon step into enemy territory, Ryan does not feel daunted about taking on Inoue, arguably Japanese boxing's biggest star, in front of what will undoubtedly be a partisan home crowd at Tokyo's Korakuen Hall.
"Fights are fights for us," Syphers said.
"We don't care if it's 100 people or a million people ... it's not about the crowd, it's about the fight. And we've been through that many fights together, you've just got to be professional with it all. You can't let the crowd worry you."
Suffice to say, Syphers and Ryan are excited.
Not just to visit Japan and vie for more titles with the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation and WBO Asia Pacific super welterweight straps on the line.
Ultimately, they want another shot at a world title.
"We're looking forward to it," Syphers said.
"Wade's the same age as Crawford and all the good world champions at the moment. I believe he's got a few years left in him. If he can get to the top this year, he can stay there for a couple of years."
