TCMF day 4: your daily festival blog, check out the happenings around town

We know it's hot outside, so if you want to join in the festival fun and get around - without getting around, if you know what we mean - then we've got you covered.
Check out our daily blog for the who, what, where, when of the 52nd Tamworth Country Music Festival 2024.
Our journalists and photographers are out and about, to bring you the stories and photos that make this event so special for our region.
Today, kicks off with a festival tradition.
Wade Forster, a musician based in Winton, Queensland, has been crowned the 42nd Toyota Star Maker overnight and we'll be catching up with him a little later this morning.
Wade stole the show with two incredible performances of his songs Second Chance and Rodeo Romeo at last night's finals concert.
It might take a little bit to load the blog, depending on how much content there is, so don't go anywhere.
