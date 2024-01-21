'I was the one to stick my hand up': Emslie's bucket list voyage comes true

Jack Emslie is not a man to do things by halves.
The Scotland native hails from Perth, a mid-sized town in the nation's heart which acts as a bottleneck: to go from east to west or north to south, Emslie said, "you have to go through Perth".
And though he grew up watching his fellow Scotsmen and tourists alike pass through, Emslie himself never got the chance to do much travel in his youth.
So, when he reached his early 20s, he knew it was time he embarked on his first international trip. And rather than hop across the English Channel to visit one of the hundreds of tourist hubs in Europe, Emslie elected to go all-in and fly halfway across the world to Australia. He'd always wanted to visit.
"This is my first time [traveling overseas]," he said.
"I said to myself, 'If I'm going to do it, I'm going to do it properly'. So the other side of the world is pretty proper."
The opportunity arose through his home cricket club, Perth Doo'cot, where Emslie had learned the trade of pace bowling since he was five years old.
They were contacted by North Tamworth Redbacks president, Adam Daly, who had played rugby as an import in Perth around the turn of the millennium.
"The Redbacks got in touch with my club and asked if anybody would be interested in coming over," Emslie said.
"I was the one to put my hand up."
He arrived in late September, barely a fortnight before the local season began.
And he brought over more than just a deep knowledge of the game and finer points of quick bowling. He has been a junior coach in Scotland for several years, and in 2023 worked with the Cricket Scotland under 15s and under 17s sides.
"It was a pretty surreal experience," he said.
"And I've been coaching with my club as well, and our junior teams have made the finals in the last three years that I've been coaching them. So that's been a pretty big achievement."
So, between weekly games of cricket for North Tamworth, Emslie spent his time coaching the Northern Inland under 13s, the Tamworth under 12s, and the Farrer firsts teams.
At just 24 years old, he has already compiled an impressive resume as a mentor.
And it appears to have had an impact on his cricket. Helping others to recognise and overcome areas of weakness has given Emslie a more impartial view of his own game.
This, he said, came in handy after an "eye-opening" first game for the Redbacks in which Tom Fitzgerald went berserk for City United at the expense of the new import's figures.
"Back home, you always bowl sort of hip height ... so I came in bowling that length, and it was just sitting up for them to hit," Emslie said.
"I've been working hard at training and working on lengths. It's coming together slowly but steadily."
That might be an understatement. He rebounded from a humbling debut for Norths to take 11 wickets at 18.55 this season (including a best of 4-10 for Tamworth in the Connolly Cup).
While his future likely lies in coaching - "I'd like to be a director of cricket somewhere or work as a high level performance coach in Scottish cricket" - his Australian summer will no doubt be an important learning curve.
But it has not been all easy going.
Emslie initially found this summer's extreme heat hard to deal with, and admitted to some homesickness, especially "when it came to Christmas time".
"You kind of miss the smaller things, I think," he said.
"I do miss my family, but at the same time, I know they're proud of me and I'm doing the right thing ... I keep myself in contact with them as much as I can."
And, he hastened to add, the Redbacks have been "brilliant" in making him feel welcome.
"The Lewingtons have looked after me really well. They've made sure I've had everything sorted out, the same with Adam Daly as well," Emslie said.
"They've been helping me out, and the guys I've been playing with have been making sure I'm not on my own too much."
