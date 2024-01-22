How James Johnston became country music's 'golden boy' in three short years

James Johnston is a rising star that cannot be stopped.
Last year, he exploded onto the country music stage with an impressive six Golden Guitar nominations, a record-breaking feat for a newcomer.
While that would've been impressive enough, he's done it again in 2024, cementing his status as one of the hottest talents in the industry.
"This has been a dream of mine from a very young age. If you'd asked me what I want to do at four years old, I would've told you I want to be a country music singer," Johnston said.
It's been a meandering path to the top of country music.
Despite placing third on Australian Idol in 2009 and making the top 24 on the sixth season of X Factor Australia, Johnston struggled for many years to find commercial success in the music industry.
He finally made a breakthrough about three years ago, after deciding to abandon the conventional path he'd been walking and betting everything on his dream.
"I quit my job, quit everything, and said I'm just going to do this. I'm going to write songs," Johnston told the Leader.
Embracing this new all-or-nothing approach, he says success only came when he was willing to put himself out there.
"When there was no Plan B, when it was just Plan A, that's when everything started to work," he said.
Looking ahead, the shooting star shows no signs of slowing, teasing new music on the horizon and hinting at yet-to-be-announced collaborations with industry heavyweights in 2024.
On top of that, he said an international tour is on the cards.
For his most recent tour, Raised Like That, Johnston chose Tamworth as his first stop on November 19, 2023.
The country singer brought on musical duo Zac & George as the opening act on his tour, and says he's encouraged by the youthful energy acts like theirs are bringing to the industry.
"I definitely think there's a wave of new blood coming through," he said.
"It was an amazing tour, and those boys have become really good mates of mine."
He says musicians of the new generation are changing the game, side-stepping traditional pathways and pressures from record labels by embracing the digital age.
"My whole career has been built off that. The fact I'm still fully independent is entirely because of social media," he said.
Johnston believes the country music industry is in for a democratic revolution, where artists can cut through the noise with "the right song, the right talent, and a smartphone".
While he won't be performing at this year's country music festival, you might still see James Johnston around town enjoying the festival with his family.
As he gears up for the Tamworth Country Music Festival, this time not as a performer but as a visitor, he aims to show his sons the magic of the festival, just as he experienced back when he was six years old.
He says his kids and his wife are his greatest source of inspiration.
