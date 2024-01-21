Silo art experience shortlisted for national street art award

If you are in town for the Tamworth Country Music Festival, but would like to take in some of the region's other delights, perhaps a visit to the Quirindi silo might be just the ticket.
The 'Quirindi Silo Art and Light & Sound Show' by Peter Ryan Art has just been named as one of the best public art experiences in the nation; shortlisted for the 2023 Australian Street Art Awards' Best Mega Mural gong.
The Australian Street Art Awards, established in 2018, recognise destinations like Quirindi that are using public art to entertain visitors and engage their community.
Awards Director Liz Rivers said the Awards provide a platform where trailblazing destinations - cities, regional towns and precincts - can be recognised for their contribution to both the world of street art and art tourism.
"Each of the communities acknowledged through these Awards have made their mark as a must-see destination for art lovers," she said.
"Being shortlisted in these Awards further cements the reputation of Quirindi as an aspirational destination for everyone who loves visually stunning experiences."
National Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in all 12 award categories plus each state champion will be announced at a gala dinner celebration on Friday, March 8 as part of the Art of Attraction Tourism Summit on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.
