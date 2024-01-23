Weir loving country life after 'out of the blue' opportunity prompts tree change

It was never really in Trent Weir's plans to move to the country.
The proud Penrith local hadn't really thought about it until "out of the blue" a job opportunity popped up in Tamworth.
Just a few weeks later he was living in the country music capital.
"It wasn't a planned move, it just sort of all happened and here I am now," he said.
Initially moving up to work for TexBet, the online business formed by local father and son Terry (Tex) and Wade O'Shea in July 2020, Weir is now the project manager for boldest. group, the private investment venture [Wade] O'Shea started up in 2023.
In Tamworth now for just over two-and-a-half years, the 23-year-old confessed to loving the country life.
"It's (Tamworth) big enough and it's small enough at the same time," he said.
"It's a bit more of a relaxed lifestyle, a bit less hustle and bustle, which sort of suits the way I go about things."
Incidentally it was another Tex that introduced Weir to O'Shea.
His brother Cameron played a fair bit of junior representative cricket with Terry Psarakis' son, James, and the local accountant had over the years become a family friend.
Himself a junior representative player, and later first grader for Penrith, for the first couple of years he was here, Weir didn't really have any involvement with cricket.
He wanted to get himself settled with the job and everything first.
But, he was always keen, once he did, to get back into some coaching.
The "last year or two" he was in Sydney, it had become more of a priority than playing, running a coaching business with his brother.
"I've always loved coaching in terms of the tactical side of the game as opposed to just the skills," he said.
The opportunity to step back into coaching initially came through the Central North girls academy program, which runs over the winter.
"I used to do a bit of work down for Dean Burke down in Sydney with the Cricket NSW pathway stuff," Weir explained.
"Then he took over some of the country stuff out here.
"He contacted me and asked me if I wanted to run one of the programs so I did the girls program, which was awesome, it was really good fun."
The first "country environment" he'd really coached in, he said it was a slightly "different dynamic" to coaching in the city but was impressed by the talent coming through and is hopeful of continuing on with them this year.
"We created a bit of a direction and culture for that group, which I think was really important at that time," he said.
"And this year I think they can take an even bigger leap in terms of becoming really good cricketers."
After Psarakis approached him about it, he has since taken on a club coaching role with South Tamworth.
The first time the club's had a head coach as such for a few years, Weir spoke about trying to bring a bit of structure and culture to the club.
"Which they've always sort of had. But they just needed someone to take control of that," he said.
He'd have to be happy with how the season is progressing with first grade currently sitting atop the table and second and third grade both second, and all three sides qualifying for the T20 finals.
