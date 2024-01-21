T20 final fixtures decided in underwhelming fashion after washouts

Of the three local first grade cricket competitions being run this year, the one most expected to end with a bang was the T20s.
Instead, after torrential rain on Thursday, the regular rounds closed with a whimper as Chaffey Park was deemed too wet for play.
While disappointing for the players, the final in the shortest format has now been decided and Souths, who finished on top, will face off against Bective East.
"We've won two and lost one, and it was a tight game that we lost," Souths captain, Chris Skilton, said.
"It was a tight game that we lost [against North Tamworth], and I think we probably deserve to be there."
But Bective does not intend to make it easy for Souths.
And, worryingly for the table-topping side, the men in green appeared to have found some ominous form with the bat in their last outing against Old Boys.
"The confidence is very high in the group, I think," Bective captain, Jye Paterson, said.
"I think everyone's been doing their jobs really well. Even last game, we got ourselves into a bit of a situation when Old Boys batted well. But we got out of it when Benny Taylor and Adam Jones batted really well."
While an exact date for the final is yet to be confirmed, both captains believe that the night of Friday, February 2, is the most likely candidate.
Intriguingly, the make-up of both teams is quite similar as well.
Each has in-form batters up the top of the order that can inflict a lot of damage very quickly, a handful of players who can both bat and bowl well, and some canny pacemen and spinners who are difficult to get away.
But what gives Paterson great confidence is the depth and versatility of Bective's batting.
"We bat very deep. We've got people batting down at seven, eight, or nine that could bat in the top five or six easily," Paterson said.
"I'm pretty confident that I can go out early and go pretty hard, and if it comes off, it comes off. But if I do get out, then we've got heaps of power in the tank."
Skilton feels similarly about their bowling and said George Wilson has been "a fantastic bowler for us", while legspinner Conrad George also earned his praise.
Whatever the result, Skilton and his team are eager to finish the season on a high in their first final for several years.
And Souths' first grade side are not the only ones from that club to win a chance at silverware.
"The results [on Saturday] from other grades actually have Souths in the T20 finals for all three grades," Skilton said.
"I'm stoked from the club perspective that we've got there in twos and threes as well. We've been putting the effort in at training, and Trent Weir's been doing great things for us."
