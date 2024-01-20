'It encourages you': Crisp keen to produce her best in front of a home crowd

As a two-time winner and defending champion of the ABCRA's All Round Open Cowgirl and Breakaway Roping national titles, Anna Crisp could be forgiven for being nervous.
In truth, the pressure is right off the 24-year-old in the week leading in to the ABCRA finals.
It is, she said, "very exciting".
"We always look forward to going to the national finals," Crisp said.
"Especially that it's in Tamworth, it's nice and close and local. It's definitely an event we look forward to every year, it'll be great."
This year is a little different than most. Crisp has broadened her ambitions and competed in a different association which has required her to travel more.
In turn, she has taken part in fewer rodeos, and elected to focus more singularly on her breakaway roping.
"I'm not ranked as high in the all round as I have been in the past," Crisp said.
"But I've stayed consistent in the ladies breakaway, that's been a priority ... I normally steer decorate and I didn't do that as much this year, just focused on the breakaway roping."
That focus has paid off. Before she even sets foot in the AELEC arena on Thursday, Crisp has secured the breakaway roping title.
So now, without the pressure of needing to win, the 24-year-old is freed up to go out and have fun in front of a home crowd.
But that does not mean she won't look to produce her absolute best.
"It encourages you, you really want to do well in front of your home crowd," Crisp said.
"You've worked all year to get there, and everyone else has too. It's great to be competing against the best 15 in the country."
At such a young age, Crisp's resume is formidable. She won her first All Round Open Cowgirl title in 2020 after qualifying for her first finals campaign in 2017.
A significant contributor to her success is her horse, Chex R All I Know (whom she casually refers to as 'Diego').
The 12-year-old has been a part of Crisp's life since her parents bought him eight years ago. In the years since, the two have formed a close bond.
"I've got him worked out very well now. He suits my roping style," she said.
