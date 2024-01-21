The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Entertainment/Country Music Festival

Musicians charity tenpin comp among our top picks for day three the festival

By Emma Downey
January 22 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Join Lindsay Butler and Shaza Leigh for the Wall of honour Concert at the Lindsay Butler Studios Auditorium. Picture by Peter Hardin.
Join Lindsay Butler and Shaza Leigh for the Wall of honour Concert at the Lindsay Butler Studios Auditorium. Picture by Peter Hardin.

Start day three of the Tamworth Country Music Festival with the Bush Poet's Breakfast Variety Show, featuring Pat Drummond, Ray Essery, Bill Kearns and Greg North. The event is hosted by Tom McIlveen and Susan Ashton in the Lounge area at Tamworth Sports and Bowling Club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Country Music Festival

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.