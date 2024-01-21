Musicians charity tenpin comp among our top picks for day three the festival

Start day three of the Tamworth Country Music Festival with the Bush Poet's Breakfast Variety Show, featuring Pat Drummond, Ray Essery, Bill Kearns and Greg North. The event is hosted by Tom McIlveen and Susan Ashton in the Lounge area at Tamworth Sports and Bowling Club.
For something a little different, take a look through Tamworth Powerstation Museum, open 9am to 2pm at 216 Peel Street. Celebrate the history of electricity, and see rare steam engines in action.
The Footloose Line Dancers Beginners' Workshop will be held at Tamworth West Public School from 9.30am.
The Country Artist Ten Pin Challenge will be held at Tamworth Tenpins and More from 10am. Join the fun with country music artists and Gold Club bowling members for a tenpin challenge whilst raising money for the McGrath Foundation.
From 10am, don't miss the Wall of honour Concert featuring Lindsay Butler, Shaza Leigh, Tom Maxwell, Ashley Cook, Peggy Gilchrist, Greg Bain and Anthony Baxter, at the Lindsay Butler Studios Auditorium, 336 Goonoo Goonoo Rd, South Tamworth.
Today's Toyota FanZone today opens at 9am, featuring Ben Walker at 9.30am, Lyn Bowtell at 10am, Chloe Swannell at 10.30am, Colin Lillie at 11am, Billie-Jo Porter at 11.30am, Elias and JJ at 12pm, Kevin Sullivan and the Sulli-Vans at 1pm, Jacob Vincent at 1.30pm, Freddie Bailey at 2pm, Errol Gray at 2.30pm, Ross Webb at 3pm, Craig Woodward at 3.30pm, 3 birds & the Truth at 4pm, Dean Perrett at 4.30pm, Jamie Lindsay at 5pm, Rory Phillips at 5.30pm, Tony Kennelly at 6pm, and The Silverline at 7pm.
Don't miss the Toyota Star Maker winner performing at the FanZone from 12.30pm.
From 4pm, head to Pioneer's Parade for The Country Fringe Art Explosion Time to let your kids get their creative on, enjoy art activities and make their own box guitar. Supplies are included.
At 7pm, Toyota presents Americans in the Park featuring Kristy Cox, The Pleasures, Jen Mize and The Rough 'N' Tumble and The Cartwheels. Your host will be Melody Moko.
The '80s and '90s Country Dance Party with Travis List, Luke Gallagher, Jeremy Turner, Roo Arcus, Kristy Cox and more, gets underway at the Tamworth Town Hall from 7.30pm.
Don't forget to get your Toyota Country Music Hat and collectable pin from the Toyota Zone, and that official TCMF merchandise is for sale from 10am on the corner of Peel and Fitzroy Streets.
