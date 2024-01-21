Musicians charity tenpin comp among our top picks for day three the festival

Today's Toyota FanZone today opens at 9am, featuring Ben Walker at 9.30am, Lyn Bowtell at 10am, Chloe Swannell at 10.30am, Colin Lillie at 11am, Billie-Jo Porter at 11.30am, Elias and JJ at 12pm, Kevin Sullivan and the Sulli-Vans at 1pm, Jacob Vincent at 1.30pm, Freddie Bailey at 2pm, Errol Gray at 2.30pm, Ross Webb at 3pm, Craig Woodward at 3.30pm, 3 birds & the Truth at 4pm, Dean Perrett at 4.30pm, Jamie Lindsay at 5pm, Rory Phillips at 5.30pm, Tony Kennelly at 6pm, and The Silverline at 7pm.

