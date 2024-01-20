The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Business

Beer bros: meet the new faces behind the bar at the Oasis Hotel

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 20 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan and Blake Butler have taken over the lease at the Oasis Hotel. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Lachlan and Blake Butler have taken over the lease at the Oasis Hotel. Picture by Gareth Gardner

TWO brothers have jumped behind the bar and started pulling beers after taking over an iconic Tamworth watering hole.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.