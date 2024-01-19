Tamworth's Strongest Comp is a testament to the resilience of the human body

Craig Huddleston has never let having one arm stop him from pushing his body to the limit at the Tamworth Country Music Festival's strength competition.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The 54-year-old former war veteran is a testament to what the human body and mind can achieve through strength and perseverance.
He has spent the last few months preparing his body to pump some hard-core iron.
He's especially excited for the timber log press.
"But it is very heavy and very awkward, and I have no idea how I'm going to do it," he said.
The organisers have developed a single-arm log press, especially for Mr Huddleston, as they aim to make the competition as inclusive as possible.
Even Brisbane's Valerie Silver, who turns 75 on Monday, has returned to Tamworth once more to defend her title and push the traditional boundaries of how women are perceived.
"She is a great spokesperson for women in strength sports," organiser Mickey Kemp said.
"In the past, strong man bodybuilding has been about powerful men, but women have the fire and the determination.
"And you will see a lot of men run for cover when it starts raining, but the women will step up and say, 'Let's go'".
Since Mr Kemp and his partner took over the competition several years ago, they have strived to make it accessible for all competitors.
The competition will see the participants complete a variety of gruelling challenges.
"Tomorrow they will be pulling an army truck that weighs about 12 to 13 tonnes," Mr Kemp said.
"They will lift concert balls; the beginners will lift 30 to 40 kilograms, but the open diversion will lift about 150 kilograms. They will be deadlifting cars and so much more."
Be sure to catch a glimpse of these elite athletes pumping some serious iron outside the Tudor Hotel on Saturday and Sunday, January 20 and 21. The first lift will be at 9am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.