Man admits to pushing, dropping taxi driver to ground after night at pub

A Tamworth man has admitted to assaulting his taxi driver when he was dropped back home after a night at the pub.
James Edmund Walmsley fronted Tamworth Local Court where he pleaded guilty to launching himself at his taxi driver, picking him up, and dropping him to the ground in the early hours of the morning.
Court documents reveal the 28-year-old was at the Courthouse Hotel when he was escorted by security in a "well intoxicated state" into the front seat of a taxi at about 1:40am on October 22, 2023.
After arriving at the drop-off location in East Tamworth, Walmsley paid for the ride before toppling out of the taxi and falling to the ground.
Agreed police facts state the driver of the taxi, who expressed his concern about leaving the 28-year-old on the ground, approached Walmsley to offer assistance.
It's at this point the 28-year-old got up quickly, launched himself at the driver and pushed him backwards.
"The impact has toppled the victim onto his back, and the back of his head has impacted with the road surface," the police facts state.
"This has dazed the victim and he was unable to get up."
The 28-year-old then pushed the driver with his foot a number of times, before reaching down and forcibly picking him up, and dropping him to the ground.
The police facts state the driver was able to get himself off the ground and back into the taxi, before driving off quickly.
The driver alerted his employer of the incident, who contacted the police and emergency services.
The taxi driver sustained a large bump to the back of the head, and pain and bruising on his right hip.
Officers obtained footage from the taxi, and attended Walmsley's home but they could not locate the 28-year-old.
Walmsley later contacted the police by phone, but declined to participate in an interview or answer any questions about the matter.
He was later served a notice to attend court for an assault occasioning actual bodily harm charge.
In court, the 28-year-old's defence solicitor Garry Johnston handed up a number of character references for Walmsley and said since the offending he had taken active steps in his own rehabilitation.
Magistrate Julie Soars accepted the 28-year-old was progressing his own rehabilitation, but noted it was still a significant act of violence.
"This is a serious assault on a member of the public," Ms Soars said.
"It involved multiple actions."
Ms Soars adjourned the matter and ordered a sentencing assessment report to be prepared.
The 28-year-old will be sentenced when he returns to court in March.
