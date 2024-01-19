Day one kicks off, and organisers say all signs point to a great festival ahead

Tamworth has extended a warm welcome to thousands of visitors on day one of the 2024 festival.
The Tamworth Country Music Festival (TCMF) officially kicked off on Friday, January 19 and will run through until Sunday, January 28.
Organisers of Australia's largest country music festival say they are excited for the next nine days and they anticipate visitor numbers will swell further, given the early interest.
TCMF manager Barry Harley said bookings and ticket sales are looking better than the 2019 festival, before the world was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"All signs are saying it will be a great event; as long as we can keep the weather moderate and dry, we are in for a great event," he said.
An integral part of the festivities, more than 300 buskers will belt out a tune on Peel Street.
"The buskers are a very important element of Tamworth," Mr Harley said.
"We are looking at a large number of buskers being employed for this year's festival."
TCMF's newest ambassador Max Jackson for one will be there to lend her support to the up and coming artists hoping to make their mark in the industry.
"I'm going to be around and talking to many of the young artists, and who knows, I may pop up and sing a song or two," she said.
The busking scene has launched many a career.
Some of the industry's biggest country music stars have emerged from the boulevard of dreams, including Keith Urban, Ashleigh Dallas, Kasey Chambers, and Lane Pittman.
And even the local MP will pick up a guitar and take to the stage with his band on the opening weekend.
"Splashpool will do their traditional Longyard show this Sunday," Kevin Anderson said.
