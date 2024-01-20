Toyota Star Maker Grand Final heads our top picks for day three the festival

The 44th Toyota Star Maker Grand Final will headline Tamworth Country Music Festival events for Sunday, January 21.
The Star Maker, to be held in Toyota Park, will be compared by the 2022 Toyota Star Maker winner Max Jackson, and starts at 7pm. Guest performances include 2023 Toyota Star Maker Loren Ryan and 2004 Toyota Star Maker Travis Collins.
Star Makers aside, there is still plenty to see and do in Tamworth during the day.
Tamworth's Strongest Competition kicks off at 8.30am in Peel Street, outside Lowes. See athletes from near and far pit their strength in crazy events such as the car dead lift and truck pull.
Tamworth's Biggest Kids' Country Show with Amber Lawrence and Friends kicks off at Tamworth Town Hall from 11am.
Country Under the Vines returns to the Longyard from 12pm, with a huge line up of stars raising funds for Tamworth's Ronald McDonald House.
Toyota's featured artist today will be Tyler Rodrigues, from 11.45am in the Toyota Zone.
The Toyota FanZone has a packed line up today: Kora Naughton at 9am, Tameka at 9.430am, Ella and Sienna at 10.230am, Finnian Johnston at 11am, Scarlet's Way at 11.30am, Robbie Mortimer at 12pm, Katie Jayne at 12.30pm, Al Buchan at 1.30pm, Ruby Shay at 2pm, Caitlin Drew at 2.30pm, Studio 8 at 3pm, Paul Ricketts at 3.30pm, Ian Burns at 5pm, and Aimee Hannan at 5.30pm.
Join Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson and his group, Splashpool, on the Front Deck at the Longyard from 3pm.
For something different, try the Country Fringe Silent Disco on Pioneers Parade, held in conjunction with Arts North West. Pop on some headphones and dance like no one is listening.
If you want to head out of town, the Fibber's Ave-a-Go Show is on at the Nemingha Tavern from 7pm.
Don't forget to get your Toyota Country Music Hat and collectable pin from the Toyota Zone.
