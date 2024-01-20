Toyota Star Maker Grand Final heads our top picks for day three the festival

The Toyota FanZone has a packed line up today: Kora Naughton at 9am, Tameka at 9.430am, Ella and Sienna at 10.230am, Finnian Johnston at 11am, Scarlet's Way at 11.30am, Robbie Mortimer at 12pm, Katie Jayne at 12.30pm, Al Buchan at 1.30pm, Ruby Shay at 2pm, Caitlin Drew at 2.30pm, Studio 8 at 3pm, Paul Ricketts at 3.30pm, Ian Burns at 5pm, and Aimee Hannan at 5.30pm.