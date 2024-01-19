The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Police swoop on Tamworth man months after violent stabbing

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 20 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN has been charged almost three months after a fight broke out and a man was stabbed in the early hours in Tamworth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.