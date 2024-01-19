Police swoop on Tamworth man months after violent stabbing

A MAN has been charged almost three months after a fight broke out and a man was stabbed in the early hours in Tamworth.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Brandon Waters was refused bail when he appeared in Tamworth Local Court this week after he was arrested and charged in connection to the violent incident that seriously injured a man in West Tamworth.
The 27-year-old is accused of wounding another man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) between 3am and 3:55am on October 23, 2023.
If found guilty of the offence, Waters faces a maximum of 25 years behind bars.
Waters is also accused of being armed with a knife and a length of wood, with the intent of committing reckless wounding and assault.
The South Tamworth man is also facing one charge of affray.
Waters was arrested and charged by Oxley police at about 11:05pm on January 17, 2024.
He appeared before magistrate Julie Soars the next day who refused his bail, and ordered the 27-year-old to stay behind bars.
Waters, who was not required to enter a plea to the charges, will remain in custody until his next court date in April.
Waters was charged with the allegations months after specialist detectives and forensic squads launched an investigation into an early morning brawl on Warral Road.
Emergency services rushed to the West Tamworth street at about 4am on October 23, following reports a man was allegedly involved in a physical fight with four other men before he was stabbed in the back.
The man received several cuts to his body, and was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene before he was taken to Tamworth hospital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.