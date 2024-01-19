What does day two of Australia's largest country music festival have on offer?

The streets are buzzing with excitement for Day 2 of the 2024 Tamworth Country Music Festival.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Every festivalgoer is sure to have a jampacked schedule on Saturday, January 20, filled with incredible live music and activities at venues across the city.
We don't want to throw a spanner in the works, but we might have a few more suggestions, if they're not already on the list.
Start your morning off right with a nice, hearty breakfast and the chance to see some of our best (and funniest) storytellers in action at the Longyard Hotel.
The Bush Poets Breakfast Show kicks off at 8am and will feature, among others, Neil McArthur, Marco Gliori, and Bill Kearns.
You could then head downtown to Peel Street at 8:30am where you will be able to check out some talented buskers and the competition for Tamworth's strongest outside Lowes.
The event will see athletes from near and far complete a series of gruelling challenges to take the title.
If you want to beat the heat - and who doesn't, with temperatures forecast to be around 36 degrees on Saturday - head to the Tamworth UNE building at 9am for a chance to meet LEGO Masters Andrew and Damian at the Connecting With Bricks Workshop.
Then at 10am stop by the Arts North West Pop-Up Stall or get creative with the kids at Pioneers' Parade for the Country Fringe Arts Explosion Time, where they can make their own box guitar.
By now you will be getting hungry, so for lunch have a classic pub feed and an ice-cold beer at the Post Office Hotel while listening to one of the best bar bands in Tamworth, CK & The 45's.
Heading into the afternoon, you might be seeking some cooler climes.
Head over the bridge to the festival stage at Tamworth Shoppingworld to watch some stellar boot-scooting with Chris Watson and the Dare 2 Line Dancers at 2pm, and enjoy the air conditioning while you can.
While at the West Tamworth League Club you can get your fill of classic country music from 3:30pm with a performance from the Slim Dusty Touring Band, featuring Pete Denahy.
As for what's on as the sun goes down, don't miss out on the chance to see the legendary Bushwackers at the Longyard Hotel at 7pm, or head to Toyota Park with a group of girlfriends for the Girl's Night Out Performance, featuring Jayne Denham, Kaitlyn Thomas, Ella and Sienna.
And you can keep the party going well into the early morning at the gig of the day where the Jimmy Craz Band will take the stage at the Courthouse Hotel from 11:59pm.
Have fun!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.