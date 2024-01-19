The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

What does day two of Australia's largest country music festival have on offer?

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
January 20 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Day one of the TCMF has kicked off and a huge crowd has flooded in for the ten day festival. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Day one of the TCMF has kicked off and a huge crowd has flooded in for the ten day festival. Picture by Gareth Gardner

The streets are buzzing with excitement for Day 2 of the 2024 Tamworth Country Music Festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Celebrity

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.