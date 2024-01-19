Lessons learned: City United ready to rebound from back-to-back narrow losses

When chasing a total of 105, in any format, most captains will be pleased with their bowlers and relatively confident of victory.
But in that exact scenario last weekend, Tamworth City United stand-in captain Liam Rodgers knew that any triple-digit target was going to be tricky to track down against the North Tamworth Redbacks.
The reason? A Chaffey Park pitch that refused to let batters settle.
"It was a real low, slow wicket," Rodgers said.
"It really suited their bowling. A few of their younger kids are skiddy, it really suited their style of bowling, which we knew as soon as we saw the pitch. It made it tough."
So it proved. The Redbacks bowled well in the second innings and, despite a late partnership from Callum Henry and Oscar King, City United fell 17 runs short to mark their second-straight loss.
But that experience was not for nothing. Rodgers knows that the team has learned from their time on that wicket. And they will put that knowledge to good use against Bective East on the same surface tomorrow.
"I think playing there last weekend will give us a leg up this weekend," he said.
"Just knowing how to bowl on it and how to bat on it too, how to build an innings and that you can cash in late if you have set batsmen in."
But knowing what to do is one thing. Actually doing it is an entirely different challenge.
Executing their plans, or a failure to do so, was part of City's downfall last weekend. Their bowlers conceded 21 extras in the first innings, 14 of which were wides.
By contrast, the Redbacks gave away just six sundries.
Their bowling and batting will, however, be bolstered by the return of regular skipper Tait Jordan and standout allrounder, Tom Fitzgerald.
"I think the way that both Tom and Tait bowl will certainly come into play on that wicket," Rodgers said.
"Jack [McVey's] bowling really didn't suit, he was probably the easiest to face on the weekend. It's not very often you can say that."
Ultimately, Rodgers expects that the side who bowls better will likely win the day.
"I think our batting matches up this weekend, it's probably going to come down to bowling," he said.
"When you look at last weekend's scorecard, it was probably our extras that let us down. If we didn't bowl so many extras, we probably win that match. So if we can bowl a bit tighter this weekend, it'll go a long way."
