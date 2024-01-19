The Northern Daily Leadersport
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Lessons learned: City United ready to rebound from back-to-back narrow losses

By Zac Lowe
January 19 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When chasing a total of 105, in any format, most captains will be pleased with their bowlers and relatively confident of victory.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.