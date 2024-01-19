'This is where I'll be': Taylor thrives after settling into newfound home

During his first two seasons with Bective East, Ben Taylor would blow into town like a sudden storm.
By late 2021, the Canberra product had left behind dreams of professional cricket and found a new passion in working on the land which, by its nature, took him up and down the country.
This meant he was only available during the post-Christmas portion of the last two seasons.
Not that Bective was complaining - given Taylor's background as an Australian under 19s representative, they were happy to have his services at all.
But in early 2023, the 25-year-old made a permanent return to the North West. And, leading into this season, he relished the added time with the side.
"I think I feel like I'm more a part of the club," Taylor said.
"I went to the AGM, and I've been a part of everything from the start instead of just turning up at Christmas and having a few training sessions.
"Getting to know everyone and going back to the Courthouse for a beer after games, it's more comforting knowing I'm here and this is where I'll be."
It doesn't seem to have hurt his form, either.
204 runs at 40.8 to go with eight wickets for just 23.1 runs each so far this year has only further highlighted his value to the team.
And, leading into this weekend's T20 fixture between Bective and Tamworth City United, Taylor is fresh off a thumping innings of 49 not out which, in tandem with an unbeaten half-century from Adam Jones, saw them to victory last weekend.
"I was a bit rusty, I don't think I laid bat on it in my first 10 balls," he said.
"Adam Jones showed his class, which he does time and time again, and I was able to chip in."
But by contrast to the flat and batter-friendly Riverside 5 wicket, where they played last Saturday, Bective will have to contend with a low, slow Chaffey Park strip tomorrow.
This, however, didn't faze Taylor.
"I think we had four spinners in the side last Saturday, plus our seamers are all stump-to-stump bowlers," he said.
"So I think it'll absolutely suit us. But it's a fine line between suiting our bowlers and making sure we execute and do the basics right."
And, up against the reigning two-day premiers, Taylor knows Bective can't take City United lightly.
"They're one of the top sides in the comp," he said.
"I know they'll come out pretty positively, especially with the bat. They're a very tight-knit group, but we back our skills well enough."
