'Invaluable' Parsons takes next step in pursuit of lifelong passion

When Matt Parsons' name is spoken, most people recall his long and decorated NRL career.
But those personally familiar with the former South Sydney and Newcastle representative know that he has a second great passion: basketball.
And in the years since his retirement from top-flight football, Parsons has indulged his love of basketball through two of his three sons, Billy and Tom, who are both highly talented players.
Indeed, he was also instrumental in re-establishing the sport in Quirindi.
"He was highly involved in Quirindi and getting the Quirindi program back up and running after Terry Beresford's reign," Tamworth Thunderbolts coach and Quirindi Public School principal, John Ireland, said.
So, in 2024, Parsons has continued what Ireland described as a "natural progression", and become a part of the Thunderbolts' coaching staff.
While the former NRL premiership-winner prefers to keep to the background after so many years in the spotlight, Ireland said his influence on the team has already been profound.
"The players respect him and love having him as part of the group," he said.
"I don't see Matt as an assistant coach in any way, I see him as a co-coach. Any decision that is made, we make it collectively and the boys appreciate that."
With his own history of high-level basketball as a teenager, Parsons' involvement in the sport stretches back decades.
Ireland, who has coached alongside the 50-year-old with the Tamworth under 16s and under 18s over the last two years, knew exactly how valuable Parsons' input would be once he was reappointed to the role with the Thunderbolts' State League side.
"Having someone like Matt Parsons ... with his experience in professional sport and his growing basketball knowledge is so invaluable," Ireland said.
"Matt obviously has that background in rugby league, but the principles in training and the way you approach the game doesn't change."
The new coaching duo have been busy since the Thunderbolts' return to training, which took place last week.
They are in the midst of preparations for the rapidly-approaching 2024 season, which Ireland expects to get underway from early March.
And, after a hugely promising return to the State League ranks in 2023, he believes the squad is well-positioned to make a second straight run at finals.
"It's really positive," Ireland said.
"I think there's a real balance within the team across all positions, so there's a real good mix of senior guys with leadership and experience, as well as some kids that are coming through from the junior ranks and a couple of guys that have just started their senior journey."
