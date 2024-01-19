Tamworth festival set to shine in 52nd year

We are back for the 52nd Tamworth Country Music Festival and it's fantastic to see our city come back to life in a big way.
Early reports are incredibly positive with staff at the local campgrounds telling me there are more visitors in town than recent years.
The Tamworth Country Music Festival is incredibly important to our city. Not only is it a cultural institution that is important to our local identity, it's also a boon for local businesses with an estimated $50 million in economic benefit coming to our city over the 10 days.
Artists from across the country have made their way to Tamworth this week to ply their trade. I wish them all the best for the week. Whether they're headlining shows at the TRECC, or busking the day away on Peel Street, each and every artist is an important part of our festival, and we thank them for coming.
This year, we are privileged to have some great home-grown talent shining on the biggest stage, having been nominated for Golden Guitar Awards, some of them for the first time.
We wish Loren Ryan, Lane Pittman, Felicity Urquart, and Ash Dallas good luck at the awards. We hope they take home the gold!
Every festival comes with it unique challenges for organisers, and I'm sure this one has been no different.
It takes a significant team of dedicated professionals and volunteers to make this festival work and I thank all of them for their commitment in bringing our festival to life.
So often, they're the unsung heroes who make the difference, and I know every artist and visit is grateful for your work.
I know our venues have been working hard too. Our venues are the centrepiece of our festival, and what makes our festival unique.
I know our venues have a stacked schedule and have been pulling in staff from across the region to accommodate our visitors.
The cool rooms are full, the stages have been built, and our pubs and clubs are ready to rock.
I trust all our visitors, and our locals have a great Tamworth Country Music Festival.
It's going to be a hot one, so stay hydrated and protect yourself where you can.
See you there!
