Flashback Friday | mid '80s Tamworth Country music Festival

The Tamworth Country Music Festival (TCMF) celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022, throwing off the shackles of COVID-19, and ready to party.
The party continues this year, watched over by local Max Ellis - the name synonymous with country music and the TCMF.
As the co-founder of the festival, Mr Ellis also helped coin our official title as the country music capital.
The first Australasian Country Music Awards were staged in the Tamworth Town Hall in January 1973. This event provided the footing around which the festival we know today was created.
The festival draws country music fans from only across Australia, but also from across the world, keen to immerse themselves in the many concerts and live performances played at venues across the city.
Joy McKean received the first Golden Guitar for Lights on the Hill, the song that was made popular by her husband Slim Dusty.
More than 500 Golden Guitar awards have since been handed out to deserving country music artists, while legend Slim Dusty won 37 of these.
The awards and festival have grown each year, with many thousands of locals and visitors taking part in the celebrations.
This year the 10-day festival peaks with the Toyota 52nd Australian Country Music Awards, to be held on Saturday, January 27, at the TRECC from 7.30pm, before the final curtain call on Sunday, January 28 closes the 2024 TCMF.
