Woman caught high-range after designated driver got on the grog

A WOMAN who wouldn't let her friend drive home after a night at the pub has landed herself in court after she was detected drunk behind the wheel.
Milika Diqa Rabonu fronted Tamworth Local Court after she was caught high-range drink driving during a random breath test.
The court heard the 37-year-old had been drinking at the Courthouse Hotel, on Peel Street, with friends, when Rabonu decided to drive home after the designated driver for the night had drunk too much.
"She made a very poor decision and decided to drive home," Rabonu's defence solicitor Geoffrey Archer said.
"It was a spur of the moment decision."
The court heard the 37-year-old, who held a probationary licence, was suspended from driving on the spot, and charged with the high-range offence.
After she was suspended, Mr Archer said Rabonu then "made the silly decision" to drive herself to work after the person who was supposed to pick her up didn't show up.
"She's driven home and been detected," he said.
Mr Archer said the Rabonu had been living in Australia since 2020 on a visa from Fiji.
He said the 37-year-old had a "good" Australia driving record, and "clean" driving history in Fiji.
"I'd suggest this is an isolated matter," Mr Archer said.
Magistrate Julie Soars said she accepted the high-range offence was an "error of judgement", but the offending was still of concern.
"These matters are taken very seriously in Australia and NSW," Ms Soars said.
"It's a wake up call mam."
Ms Soars said getting to work wasn't a "good enough excuse" to drive while disqualified.
The 37-year-old was convicted of the high-range offence and sentenced to a 12 month community corrections order.
Rabonu was disqualified from driving for six months, and will be subject to a mandatory interlock order when she's back on the road.
The 37-year-old was convicted of the drive while suspended charge, but no further penalty was imposed.
