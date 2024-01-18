Music industry insiders set to pass on some valuable tips of the trade

A five-time Golden Guitar finalist, an ARIA nominee and the manager of the Official Guide to the Tamworth Country Music Festival and the Toyota Star Maker competition will be among the speakers at a special music industry panel session to be held during the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
Organised by MusicNSW and Arts North West, presenters will include five-time CMAA Golden Guitars finalist Allison Forbes; AIR Awards 'Best Independent Country Album/EP' winner, and ARIA and CMAA Golden Guitar nominee, Andy Golledge; BIGSOUND showcasing artist and Create NSW Generations Fellowship recipient Joey Leigh Wagtail; and manager of the Official Guide to the Tamworth Country Music Festival and the Toyota Star Maker competition, Cheryl Brown.
The event is designed to share tips on touring, and stories from artists who have 'been there and done that'.
'Sound Advice: Tamworth, Let's Talk Touring' is being held on Thursday, January 25, from 1pm to 3:30pm at the Campbell Howard Room, Peel House - University of New England, 24 Fitzroy St.
Registrations are a must. Go to https://events.humanitix.com/sound-advice-tcmf-industry-panel-mixer
