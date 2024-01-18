The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Denman 'less nervous now than I've ever been' for biggest night in career

By Zac Lowe
January 18 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Little more than two weeks out from the biggest opportunity of his life, Jarrod Denman is not remotely anxious.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.