Denman 'less nervous now than I've ever been' for biggest night in career

Little more than two weeks out from the biggest opportunity of his life, Jarrod Denman is not remotely anxious.
In fact, the Tamworth resident is "less nervous now than I've ever been" ahead of his bid for the Australian amateur heavyweight title.
"I'm just a lot more confident in myself," Denman said.
Just over a year into his boxing career, Denman "didn't think I'd be where I am now". But in Ricki Sandral, who he will face in Newcastle on February 3, he knows he has an exceptionally dangerous opponent.
With dozens of fights to his name, Sandral is much more experienced than Denman. But the 33-year-old, fighting out of One2Boxing Westside, relishes the underdog tag.
"They'll be expecting him to go out there and dominate me. But it won't happen," he said.
"I'm at the point now where I want to test myself against people just like him. So, I know it's for the Australian title ... and I'll be devastated if I go there and don't get it, but at the end of the day, I'm more excited for the fight than the title."
It will help that his last fight, in December, was for the Western District Super Heavyweight amateur title. And, after a previous bout against the same opponent resulted in a hard-won decision, Denman this time dominated Matt Maher.
"The first fight I had against Matt was pretty close," he said.
"I knew this one was going to be pretty different. I didn't walk in there thinking it was going to go that way, but I was pretty happy it went exactly how I wanted it to. I was pretty dominant."
His confidence has been further boosted by a rigorous training program.
Over the last year, Denman has become known as one of the fittest heavyweights going around. And, in order to prepare for a highly experienced opponent like Sandral, he has sparred against some of the few fighters to have beaten his upcoming opponent.
"I've sparred some pretty good fellas," he said.
"Some guys who have beaten him in the past, and I've gone pretty good against them ... I think it'll be a very tough fight for both of us. And I think the winner will come down to whoever wants it more."
Next month's title fight will also likely mark one of the last amateur bouts of his career.
Now in his 30s, Denman knows any prospective athletic career will likely not have long to run. So, with that in mind, he intends to turn professional while he is still competitive.
"That's the plan at this stage," he said.
"I'm a bit devastated, I did start doing a little bit of boxing when I was younger - not fighting, just training. I always did kick myself for not continuing it.
"I'm in my 30s now, I don't have time to muck about."
