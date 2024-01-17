Man charged with 'dodge' Facebook Marketplace fraud advertisements

A MAN has fronted court accused of pocketing hundreds of dollars from fraudulent Facebook marketplace advertisements.
Jackson Robert Pickering appeared in Tamworth Local Court after he was charged with three counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception, and four allegations of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
The 22-year-old South Tamworth man is accused of using deception to obtain $110 from a man on March 28, 2023, for a Toyota bull bar, which was advertised on Facebook Marketplace.
Police allege Pickering also obtained a financial advantage of $500 from the same man for shipping fees for the bull bar a few days later, on March 31, 2023.
The 22-year-old is then accused of dishonestly obtaining $330 for advertised Dodge car parts on Facebook Marketplace in April 2023.
He's accused of depositing that money, while knowing it was the proceeds of crime, into a bank account after receiving the payment.
Pickering is also accused of three further charges of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime, totalling more than $2,500.
In court, magistrate Mark Whelan ordered the police to start compiling a brief of evidence into the alleged offending.
The 22-year-old has not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
"The prosecution are going to put forward all of their material, and then you need to come back," Mr Whelan told Pickering.
The 22-year-old will return to court in March.
