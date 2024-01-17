Man sentenced for snatching phone after police drop break-and-enter charge

A MAN has been sentenced after a serious break-and-enter charge, which had previously been dubbed "problematic" by his lawyer, was dropped in court.
Jaron John Cesil Sampson fronted Tamworth Local Court where he was sentenced for intimidating a woman, and causing her fear, by snatching her phone while inside her home.
The 24-year-old was previously accused of aggravated break-and-enter with intent while knowing a person was there, and breaking into the home and stealing, but the two serious charges were withdrawn by the prosecution in court.
The 24-year-old had been bail refused for almost four months while facing the allegations, before he was released on strict bail conditions in October, 2023.
After the charges were dropped, the 24-year-old was sentenced for one domestic-violence related charge of contravene an apprehended violence order (AVO), and one count of stalk or intimidate with intent to cause fear.
The court heard Sampson was required not to have contact with the victim, unless for specific reasons, which was breached when the 24-year-old went to the woman's home, argued with her and snatched her phone.
The 24-year-old was serving a sentence for an intensive corrections order, or ICO, at the time of the offending.
"I accept his record doesn't offer any assistance," Sampson's Legal Aid defence solicitor said.
The solicitor told the court since the offending, the 24-year-old had moved away from Tamworth to create "distance" between himself and the victim. He said the time Sampson had already spent in custody had "adequately addressed" the need to punish the 24-year-old.
Taking into account the time the 24-year-old had spent bail refused, magistrate Clare Farnan sentenced Sampson to a 14 month supervised community corrections order.
