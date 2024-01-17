What does Gordon Ramsay have to do with the country music festival?

Country music festival goers using e-scooters and e-bikes are being warned to make sure their batteries are being charged properly, to limit the risk of fire.
Tamworth Fire and Rescue will be out and about during the festival to keep campers and caravan owners safe, including installing smoke alarms in vans that don't already have them.
Visitors are also being advised to be extra cautious when it comes to cooking in the kitchen, keeping a close eye on gas bottles, barbeques and any other appliances that could ignite.
Fire and Rescue NSW New England North West zone commander Superintendent Tom Cooper said it's important to limit the chances of a fire breaking out.
"There have been incidents where caravans have caught fire and others where barbecues have caught alight, and gas leaks have occurred," he said.
"This year, we are advising them to stay safe and to make sure all their equipment is checked out."
Fire crews will have a strong presence throughout the ten-day event, conducting fire safety checks at the caravan and camp sites.
"We will be installing smoke alarms in those caravans that do not have one installed, as it is mandatory," said firefighter Aaron Hall
The crews have also distributed drink coasters bearing the message 'Leave the kitchen nightmares to Gordon' [Ramsay] to Tamworth's pubs and clubs.
"These have been designed to make people aware that most of the fires that we attend across NSW occur in kitchens from unattended cooking. So, if you go out and have a few drinks, don't go home and cook if you have been drinking," he said.
Fire crews will also be monitoring the use of lithium batteries.
"There may be a few people with e-scooters and e-bikes, and we will also be giving advice on how to charge them and where to charge them," he said.
"We want to make sure that these bikes are not in any position to impede anyone's potential escape from a caravan."
