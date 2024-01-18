South Tamworth duo excited to lead Blues national championships quest

NSW coach Darren McLean had a few surprises for Chris Aslin when he called him recently to discuss the upcoming National Cricket Inclusion Championships.
Not only did McLean inform the South Tamworth life member that he would be opening the batting their first couple of games but he asked him if he would like to captain the intellectual disability side.
Which naturally he happily accepted.
Only his second time away with the side, he is admittedly a bit nervous about the role but at the same time "very excited" and honoured.
"It's a tremendous honour," he said.
"I've done a couple of local games with my club but nothing as big as something like this."
The tournament will be played at Brisbane's Marchant Park and run from Saturday 20 January through to Thursday 25 January.
Aslin will have a familiar face as his deputy with South Tamworth team-mate Nat Young to serve as vice-captain.
"Darren asked me if I'd like to choose my vice-captain and Nat being an Australian representative, I had to choose him," Aslin said.
"He knows a lot of the Australian guys' strengths and weaknesses so he'll help me with that kind of thing."
Co-captain for their 2023 campaign, Young knows what an honour it is and is very happy for his mate.
He's also happy the news is finally out, having known for a little while but been sworn to secrecy.
"It was tough," he admitted.
Rating last year's championships as one of his best cricketting experiences, Aslin can't wait to get up there.
He's not 100 per cent sure on the opening role, or where they got the impression that he is a 'batsmen'. As he himself has said, he is "a slogger".
"I went to a [NSW] training session in December and for some reason I was hitting the ball pretty well," he said.
"Then when the coach rang me on Thursday night he said to me 'you'll be opening the batting the first two games of the tournament'."
"I said 'fantastic, you do realise that I bat 11 in local cricket'."
To which McLean replied that the way he hits the ball he should probably be batting in the middle order.
He is coming off his best haul of the season, claiming three wickets in the most recent round of the local competition.
"I did take a bit of a break from cricket towards the end of last year," Aslin said.
"I wasn't enjoying local cricket and I'd had a few problems a few months before that.
"I got robbed at home and was really struggling."
The break reinvigorated him, and making his return the first round back post-Christmas break, he went on to top-score filling in for second grade with 14* batting at 10.
"That's probably where the coach saw the talent," he joked.
Young was NSW's leading runscorer last year and went on to tour South Africa with the Australian side.
One of the elder statesmen in the side in terms of experience, with this year his third campaign, he'll be one of the key batsmen for them.
So far his form's been "okay". He's made a 40 and had a few other starts.
"But we'll see how we go in Brisbane," he said.
He will also have a role to play with the ball.
Adding further local flavour his dad, Mark, will manage the side.
