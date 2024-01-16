The places where residents feel 'unsafe'

A riverside path and a small park in a residential neighbourhood are among the places that have caused residents to feel "unsafe" in Tamworth.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The areas have been identified as part of a crowd-sourced project to identify streets, parks and public places where women feel most at risk.
The digital crowd-mapping project was launched late last year and relies on anonymous contributions from women and gender-diverse people to identify places where they have felt unsafe.
The locations are then pinned on a map and contributors are asked to complete a short survey.
Thousands of crowd-sourced entries, including a number from Tamworth, have been logged as part of the YourGround NSW project.
Project leader Nicole Kalms said the research for the first time captured where, when and why women and gender-diverse people felt at risk.
"There's very little information out there about the very particular ways women negotiate public space," she said.
"Women manage things like sexual harassment and their ability to safely move through public spaces in their own way."
Many contributors refer to feeling unsafe on poorly lit streets and at certain public-transport hubs.
"At night this pathway along Gipps St [in Tamworth] in the middle of the road has inadequate lighting to feel safe," one Tamworth entry read.
Another pinpointed "inadequate" lighting on the footpath between Number 1 oval and the skatepark
"Hard to see what and who is around, lighting is bad," it reads.
"Lighting is inadequate on the opposite side of the river also, which requires walking under a bridge with no lighting."
Another contributor described Alanor Park in Calala as "isolated".
"It is hard to find my way around. Lighting is bad. Feels isolated. It's not well maintained. There are no people around," the submission reads.
"It's very isolated - at the back of a lot of houses. There's quite restricted access into / out of the park - it would be easy to feel / get trapped. It's not much used, and there are rarely others about. Some of the trees / garden screen visibility."
Half of all unsafe pins were marked as being "after dark".
About 44 per cent of safe pins were for sites that felt secure at any time, suggesting those spots could be used for insights into how safety in public space might be enhanced.
One Armidale contributor wrote of Woodward Street at dusk: "Lighting is good. Path condition is good (e.g. wide, even). It's easy to see what's around me. It's easy to find my way around. It's well maintained. There are other people around. There are good amenities here. Mobile phone coverage is good. It's accessible."
"Walking into town in the evening to go for dinner feels really safe. It is well-lit (sic) and there are a few other people around going to restaurants but mostly people driving in cars which is a shame. However, I didn't feel unsafe."
The project is funded by the NSW government's $30 million Safer Cities Program and developed in partnership with the NSW Women's Safety Commissioner Hannah Tonkin, the Department of Communities and Justice and Transport for NSW.
It follows earlier findings from a 2023 transport department survey that found 59 per cent of women felt unsafe most or all of the time in public spaces after dark, compared with 32 per cent of men.
Women's Minister Jodie Harrison said women and gender-diverse people tended to feel less safe in public.
"That perception can often impact their movements and opportunities to participate in the community," she said.
"(It) may cause them to change their behaviour, such as avoiding using public transport or certain spaces altogether."
Submissions for the project are being taken until February 8.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.