Man fronts court charged after fatal crash in 2023

A man has faced court charged with a number of driving offences following a fatal crash in September 2023.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Emergency services were called to Warialda Road, Yetman, about 60km southeast of Boggabilla, just after 5:30am on Sunday, September 17, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
A Toyota Hilux utility had reportedly been travelling north when it lost control and rolled.
A 39-year-old man, a passenger in the vehicle, was treated at the scene by NSW ambulance paramedics, but could not be saved.
The driver, a 29-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Texas Hospital in Queensland for mandatory testing.
An investigation was commenced into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
On Monday, January 15, 2024, police arrested 29-year-old Todd Alexander John Skinner in Moree.
He was charged with negligent driving (occasioning death), drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, and use class A vehicle with unauthorised number plate affixed.
He faced Moree court on Tuesday, where he has not been required to enter pleas.
The 29-year-old was granted conditional bail by magistrate Catherine Samuels and the matter is listed to return to Inverell court on February 15, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.