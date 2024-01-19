East Tamworth gem rich with history and potential hits the market

3 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
Released to the market for the first time and lovingly owned by the one family for over 60 years.
Ideal for first home buyers, investors or those looking to renovate and enhance its timeless appeal.
Seize this opportunity to invest in a home with a rich history and the potential to add significant value.
Three bedrooms, tidy bathroom with separate toilet, spacious kitchen, comfortable living, dining with two enclosed outdoor options with possibility to fully enclose side area to add more living or extra bedroom.
Located in highly sought after East Tamworth, just moments to the CBD, parks, popular schools, childcare and the outstanding recently redeveloped Treloar Tennis club (The Courts).
