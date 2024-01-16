'We're thinly spread': local wildlife service desperate for volunteers

Sharon Pullman is hopeful the baby bird with a broken wing that she rescued will be one of her success stories.
The wildlife carer said she has released thousands of native animals back into the New England bush over the years.
"It's a huge achievement when you get an animal that's injured, or orphaned, and you take it through the process of recovery, and then getting it back out to the world," the Tamworth local said.
"People often ask, 'aren't you sad to see them go?' [But I am] not, because when they go, they're healthy and fit, and that means I've done my job properly."
Ms Pullman has been a Wildlife Information and Rescue Education Service (WIRES) volunteer since 1991, beginning on a town block in Kootingal before moving to a rural property on the outskirts of Tamworth so she could directly release the larger rescues.
Yet, she is one of only about 15 WIRES volunteers who cover the entire Tamworth district which makes up 60 members across central northern NSW from the border to Muswellbrook.
"We're very thinly spread," Ms Pullman said of the wildlife rescue service she volunteers for outside of her full-time night-shift job in the local health industry.
"Often calls come up where someone needs help, and we just can't get to them. And that makes me feel exasperated.
"There are only so many hours in the day, and we can only get to so many [rescues] because we are busy. So, if we can get more volunteers, that would be a huge help."
In the year to July 2023, about 131,167 wildlife species, including reptiles, kangaroos, wallabies, birds, and other native fauna, were rescued by the national wildlife service, with most being saved during the Spring and Summer.
Ms Pullman said not every rescue receives a second chance at life, with some having to be humanely euthanised due to the extent of their injuries.
"So that is sad, but at least they haven't died laying on the side of the road or being attacked by something," she said.
"Not all endings are happy, but at least we've alleviated their suffering."
Those who want to become a WIRES volunteer are put through an online course called the Rescue and Immediate Care Course (RICC) before being connected to a local branch.
A range of volunteer positions are available, from those who would rather do paperwork to those who can take the animal to a WIRES-approved veterinarian, or to even rehabilitate them back to health.
