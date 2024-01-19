Room to move for horse lovers with acreage living close to town facilities

4 beds | 1 bath | 3 car
LAWD is pleased to present 'Elbenvale'.
The property presents a spacious four-bedroom updated home with a fully fenced yard perfect for kids and pets.
A thoughtfully renovated bathroom with easy maintenance floor-to-ceiling tiles, original clawfoot free-standing bathtub and large separate shower.
The open-plan kitchen and dining is complete with a commercial size gas stove, timber bench tops, breakfast bar, dishwasher and direct access to the sizable under-cover outdoor entertaining area that features a large woodfire oven.
Plenty of car space with a three space carport attached to the house and external laundry with additional toilet.
The home also features built-in wardrobes in all bedrooms, and high ceilings throughout.
Natural lighting fills the spacious open-plan living areas.
One reverse-cycle split-system, two window-mounted air conditioners, a wood fireplace and a brand new roof that is wool insulated ensuring comfort all year round.
The house is perfectly positioned on a 10-acre block made up of four paddocks surrounded by mature trees, an established lawn and beautiful gardens.
Enjoy the spacious outdoor undercover entertaining area with family and friends overlooking mountain views.
The block is currently split into four separate paddocks with all internal fencing being brand new, 240-volt electric fence and a 44-panel horse arena with crusher dust sand making this property perfect for any equine enthusiast.
Water will never be an issue with three approximately 19,000 litre freshwater tanks and a fantastic bore that pumps to one 19,000 litre tank that gravity feeds four self-watering troughs.
There is also a large machinery shed with storage space for the horse float, caravan, or farm machinery. Attached is one extra-large stable and day yard that could easily be converted into two.
Elbenvale is conveniently situated approximately 3.5km to the heart of Manilla where primary schools, medical centres, shopping centre and specialty stores can be accessed, 2.5km to Manilla show ground and 45km to Tamworth CBD.
This property is not one to be missed with all the hard work completed ensuring you can move in and make this house your forever home.
"This kind of 10-acre property with horse arena would appeal to equine enthusiasts, hobby farmers, or anyone wanting to live on small acreage," listing agent Kristy Reid from LAWD said.
"The location is very convenient, so close to Manilla and a short drive to Tamworth.
"Rangari Rd is now being updated and sealed making it more appealing for miners wanting to commute to Boggabri / Maules Creek mine."
