The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Free

Tamworth preps plethora of Australia Day activities across the region

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
January 24 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local country music star Ashleigh Dallas kicked off last year's Australia Day awards ceremony in the Tamworth town hall. File picture by Peter Hardin
Local country music star Ashleigh Dallas kicked off last year's Australia Day awards ceremony in the Tamworth town hall. File picture by Peter Hardin

Tamworth Regional Council is putting on a diverse array of Australia Day events in collaboration with community groups across the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.