Tamworth preps plethora of Australia Day activities across the region

Tamworth Regional Council is putting on a diverse array of Australia Day events in collaboration with community groups across the region.
For the first time in recent memory, Australia Day has lined up perfectly with the Tamworth Country Music Festival, so the council is expecting big crowds at all the day's events.
Council's country music manager Barry Harley says the theme of this year's celebrations is Reflect, Respect, and Celebrate.
"This Australia Day will be a great opportunity to recognise and celebrate our local heroes and enjoy some family fun across the region," Mr Harley said.
Though not everyone will be celebrating, the day promises events for everyone, with festivities across Barraba, Bendemeer, Kootingal, Manilla, Nundle, Woolomin, and the heart of Tamworth itself.
Here's your guide to what's on in the city and across the region.
Tamworth, the beating heart of the festivities, begins with a church service at the Tamworth town hall at 7 am.
The day unfolds with a barbecue breakfast courtesy of Peel Valley Lions Club at 8am, offering free egg, sausage, and bacon rolls.
At 9am, the Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony will officially welcome new residents, followed by the Tamworth Australia Day Awards to celebrate local heroes.
The evening crescendos with the Reflect, Respect, Celebrate Australia concert in Bicentennial Park from 7pm.
Mr Harley told the Leader following the theme of respect, the concert will feature traditional custodians including cultural storyteller Len Waters and legendary didgeridoo player Mark Atkins.
To end the evening with a bang there will be a fireworks display in the park at 9:30pm.
Over in Manilla, the Manilla Lions Club invites locals to a breakfast in Pioneer Park from 8am before the awards ceremony commences at 9am.
Australia Day Ambassador and founder of the charity You Have a Friend, John Lee OAM, will be in attendance with councillor Mark Rodda to officiate the proceeding festivities.
The celebrations kick off in Barraba much later - from 6pm - with the Australia Day Awards at the Barraba Golf Club, presented by John Lee OAM once again, this time joined by Cr Stephen Mears.
The night will also be filled with music from 7.30pm courtesy of local musician Jarred Taylor.
Bendemeer takes centre stage with a Family Fun Day at the Bendemeer Hotel from 10 am to 3 pm.
The day will include an official address, entertainment, family fun games, and an art exhibition.
Kootingal is all set for an Aussie breakfast hosted by the Kootingal and District Lions Club in Memory Park at 8am followed by an Australia Day Address.
After the breakfast kicks off, so will attendees shoes.
The Lions Club will be hosting its annual thong flinging and gumboot toss competitions.
Entry into the contest is a gold coin and all proceeds the club collects will be donated to local charities.
Nundle Bowling Club becomes the hub of Australia Day celebrations from 6pm, where Sally-Anne Whitten and The Rumour Mill promise a night of entertainment.
Fresh off their performances at The Press and the Tamworth Hotel, Ms Whitten and her band are warmed up and ready to party.
Woolomin, home to the Woolomin Wombats Cricket Team, invites cricket enthusiasts to the Woolomin Recreation Grounds for a day of social cricket and entertainment from 11am.
All the events above are made possible through funding from the Australian Government via the National Australia Day Council.
More details are available on Tamworth council's website.
