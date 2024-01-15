Elderly man hit with walking stick during break-in, police investigate

POLICE are appealing for information after an elderly man was beat with a walking stick during a break-and-enter in Tamworth.
Emergency services were called to a home on Margaret Street at about 2:45am on Sunday, January 15, following reports a man had been assaulted in his home.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District arrived at the scene where they were told an 82-year-old man was woken up by another man shining a torch at him and demanding cash.
Police were told the man grabbed the elderly man's walking stick and hit him multiple times before he fled from the home on foot.
It's believed the man took off with a mobile phone from the home.
The 82-year-old was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene before he was transported to Tamworth hospital.
The man remains in hospital for treatment.
Police officers have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the break-and-enter and assault.
Anyone with information about the incident, dashcam footage, or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Tamworth Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
