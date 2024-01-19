These young guns are shaking up the country music scene one mate at a time

If you ever need help explaining the concept of 'mateship', look no further than country music duo Zac and George.
The two best mates jumped straight into writing music from the time they left school and have had each other's backs through a journey that's taken them around the globe.
"You gotta back each other. We spend a lot of time working, putting in hours and making trips all over the country, and to America, so you gotta back the bloke standing next to ya," George told the Leader.
The young men will be playing their headline show - The Boys are Back - in the Tamworth town hall on Saturday, January 20, and are ecstatic to have a lifelong dream within reach.
"We actually played that exact venue in 2018, where we won the Battle of the Bands competition, and that was our first time properly playing as a band, so it's a special place for Zac and myself," George said
"We're putting on the show I've always wanted to put on. Ever since we came out of high school and were busking on Peel Street," Zac agreed.
They said it's important to them that it's an all-ages show.
"That's one awesome thing about Tamworth: it's inclusive. Whatever act you are you can come down to Peel Street and do your thing," Zac said.
"I believe Australians come together and support each other, and that's one really important thing I want to see continue into the future," George said.
The duo forged their music in the fires of Nashville, USA, but their career in country music really started taking off after returning home to Australia.
Zac and George are now up for three golden guitars, including Duo of the Year, New Talent of the Year, and Vocal Collaboration of the Year thanks to their track Some Things Never Change recorded with country music mega-star James Johnston.
But even after touring with the mega-star and claiming three top 10 Australian singles, both artists remain humble and emphasise the importance of staying true to their country roots.
"Between our friendship and being on the road nothing's changed a whole lot. We're putting out more songs and people are responding, which is awesome," Zac said
"If you be who you are, you're not competing with anyone else. You've just gotta continue to back yourself," George said.
But even though they've returned home, in some ways the country boys have become more international than ever.
Just before talking to the Leader, the duo gained a bunch of new fans from South Africa thanks to one of their TikToks going viral.
The pair say that's just one example among many showing how country music is on the cusp of a global renaissance.
"I think mainstream country [music] is becoming very global, and it's building a huge audience," Zac said.
"I think the fans and the supporters are really with country music at the moment, and we definitely felt that on the James Johnston tour. Every single show had more than 1200 people at it," George added.
And the duo have ambitions to ride that wave straight to international stardom.
But most importantly, they want to make their mark on the world's stage without selling out even a shred of who they are.
"I'll still go home at the end of the week and spend the next four days on a tractor making hay," George said.
"At the end of the day it's about connection. I think a core value for Zac and myself is companionship. We're good mates and that's the driver behind the music. As long as we're good mates we'll keep going."
When they're not on the road, Zac lives in Sydney, while George works on his family's farm in the Yass valley, where both boys are originally from.
