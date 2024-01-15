Police in full force to stamp out crime during country music festival

NSW Police will have a high-visibility policing operation in place during the 2024 Tamworth Country Music Festival, from Friday January 19 until Sunday January 28.
The Tamworth Country Music Festival is Australia's largest music festival, with a program featuring 700 artists and more than 2800 events, across 10 days. Police are urging fans to plan their trip ahead of time and travel safely on the roads as they make their way to Tamworth.
General duties officers from Oxley Police District and across Western Region, assisted by specialist police, will focus on road safety, anti-social behaviour and alcohol-related violence.
Western Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree, said the festival was the largest annual event in Tamworth, during which the city's population almost doubled
"January is a busy time on our roads, with people travelling not only to Tamworth, but also across the state to and from school holiday destinations," he said.
"There will be a significant police presence on all roads leading to Tamworth and people should obey the traffic legislation, particularly speed limits.
"Police will be targeting speeding, drink and drug driving, mobile-phone use, and other dangerous driver behaviour."
Assistant Commissioner Greentree said officers were not out to spoil people's fun.
"They are focused on making sure the event is safe and enjoyable for everyone involved," he said.
Festival-goers are also encouraged to be patient when they arrive in Tamworth, as a number of roads will be closed during the 10-day event.
"Community safety is our number-one priority, and police will be targeting criminal and anti-social behaviour associated with drinking too much alcohol," Assistant Commissioner Greentree said.
NSW Police have also reminded drivers double demerits will be in force for the Australia Day long weekend, from Thursday, January 25 to Sunday January 28.
