Drink driver sentenced after downing six beers and crashing into parked car

A COURT has heard a woman was acting "completely out of character" when she downed six beers at the pub, got behind the wheel, and crashed into a parked car.
The 49-year-old was charged with the driving offence after she had six schooners of beer at The Pub, on Gunnedah Road, before crashing into a Holden Colorado ute, which was parked on the side of the road on October 1, 2023.
Fulwood's Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) solicitor Katherine Walker told the court the incident was "isolated" and "out of character" for the 49-year-old.
Ms Walker said Fulwood had been dealing with a number of personal stressors at the time of the offence, but has since been proactive in getting on top of things.
"She has taken this incident very seriously," Ms Walker said.
After the collision, the 49-year-old was taken to the Tamworth Police Station where she returned a positive blood alcohol reading of 0.186.
The Leader previously reported Fulwood returned a reading of 0.237, as stated in the agreed police facts, however this reading was amended in court.
Magistrate Clare Farnan accepted the matter appeared to be out of character, but said it was a "serious" offence.
"She's lucky to be here on this offence rather than one that seriously injured or killed someone," Miss Farnan said.
"At 9:20pm on a Sunday, there could well have been people out and about on the streets."
Ms Farnan said Fulwood, who fronted sentencing with nothing on her criminal record, appeared to have "learnt lessons" since the night of the collision.
She said the 49-year-old had engaged with programs "enthusiastically" and had been assessed as a "low-risk" of reoffending.
Fulwood was convicted of the high-range drink driving charge and sentenced to a 15 month supervised community corrections order, or CCO.
The 49-year-old was disqualifed from driving for six months, which was backdated to October, and will be subject to a two year interlock order.
