The Northern Daily Leadersport
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'It is pretty funny': Tamworth skipper sees funny side of century near miss

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated January 16 2024 - 2:28pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Callum Henry fell just short of his notching his first century of the season as he led Tamworth to a 131-run Connolly Cup win over Moree on Sunday. Picture Zac Lowe
Callum Henry fell just short of his notching his first century of the season as he led Tamworth to a 131-run Connolly Cup win over Moree on Sunday. Picture Zac Lowe

It's the type of story you expect might get rehashed over the years - around the Henry family dinner table, anyway.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.