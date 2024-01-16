Student doctors arrive for an 'immersive experience' working in rural medicine

Tamworth Rural Clinical School welcomed 25 Joint Medical Program students from the University of Newcastle's Department of Rural Health on Wednesday, January 10, for an extensive year of clinical education.
This year marks the 18th anniversary of the Rural Clinical School being held in Tamworth, funded by a Commonwealth grant supporting rural training.
Director of the Department of Rural Health at the University of Newcastle, Dr Jenny May, said the comprehensive rural clinical school program was designed to provide students with an in-depth understanding of rural healthcare, leveraging the resources at Tamworth Hospital, local general practices, Community Health Services, and Aboriginal Medical Services.
Many of the aspiring doctors have chosen to reside in the University of Newcastle's accommodation on Johnston Street, fostering a sense of community and enriching their learning experiences on-site.
"Our aim is to offer an immersive experience that not only equips these future doctors with invaluable skills but also instils a deep appreciation for rural healthcare and the diverse needs of regional communities," Dr May said.
For almost two decades, Dr May said this program had played a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare by nurturing a cadre of compassionate, community-oriented doctors committed to serving rural areas.
"Experiencing healthcare delivery in rural settings is pivotal," she said.
"It fosters adaptability, resilience, and a comprehensive understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities present in regional healthcare.
"Our goal is to inspire these students to consider rural practice, addressing the critical need for healthcare professionals in these communities."
The Joint Medical Program, integrating the University of Newcastle and University of New England, remains committed to fostering a culture of excellence in rural healthcare education, nurturing a generation of healthcare professionals poised to make meaningful contributions to rural communities.
