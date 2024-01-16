From Newcastle, to Hobart to Alice Springs: McGill's summer of new opportunities

Lauren McGill could be excused for feeling like she needs a holiday when the uni holidays are over.
Between umpiring engagements it will have been a busy summer break for the 22-year-old.
But she's not complaining. It's another step towards her ultimate goal of umpiring at the highest level.
The Tamworth product is regarded as one of the best young umpires around.
She is just back from the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Newcastle, where she [pre-appointed] stood in the middle for the women's final.
This week she is off to Hobart for the under 16s female national championships, and following that, in late February, will head to Alice Springs to officiate at the National Indigenous Cricket Championships.
All three are firsts in a career that has blossomed since she first took up position behind the stumps.
Only a teenager when she started, in late 2019 she became the first female since Betty Scott in more than 40 years to umpire in the Tamworth grade competition.
By the next season she was umpiring senior men's representative cricket games and first and second grade women's fixtures in Sydney.
Later, after moving down to Wollongong for uni, she started doing men's second and third grade there and in March 2023 was part of an historic milestone, as she and Claudia Boiano became the first female umpires to stand together and umpire a men's senior grade game.
McGill's talents haven't gone unnoticed with Cricket NSW state umpire manager and coach, Darren Goodger, taking her under her wing.
She's been working with him this season, having been identified as having the potential to step up to the state panel in the next few years.
"I was quite shocked at the start of the season when he said it, being quite young," McGill conceded.
"It is a big step up but it's really exciting and now that I've ticked Newcastle off I know that I can perform at that sort of higher level."
She won't though be resting on her laurels, with Hobart to be another step up again.
"We'll have a lot more Cricket Australia coaches there and selectors and people looking at us, so it will be good to get their opinions and input on technique and field craft, and if I do have what it takes," she said.
The carnival starts on Thursday (January 18) and will run through to the following Thursday.
Also stepping up to do a few men's second grade games in Sydney this season, with each new opportunity, McGill's confidence has grown.
She reflected that when she first started she would usually leave it to her partner to interact with the players at the toss and during the game, and if she did have to talk to the captain would leave it until the last minute.
Now she's a lot more comfortable engaging with them.
"The week in Newcastle, I would have conversations with the players on and off the field.
"Normally I would sort of just sit away from them and not sort of interact with them," she said.
Initially just wanting to get a better understanding of the game, McGill's recent, and upcoming, appointments have reinforced her ambition to go as far as she can.
"Absolutely," she said.
"Knowing Darren and Cricket NSW are in my corner and giving me these opportunities.. they wouldn't give them to me if they didn't believe I could succeed at these and go further."
"I just want to put my best foot forward in Hobart and hopefully impress some of the Cricket Australia people because they're the next ones to impress.
"And hopefully next season I'll get a few more of these opportunities and we'll see in three or four years time where I end up."
