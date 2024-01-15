What happened to Tamworth's annual Queen of Country Music Quest?

This year's country music festival will feature a re-imagined classic event as the cavalcade makes its return as the 'Parade Showcase'.
But the cavalcade's return raises questions about another festival favourite of days gone by:Whatever happened to Tamworth's Queen of Country Music?
For more than 35 years the Queen of Country Music Quest was held to select Tamworth's 'Queen' and 'Princess' of the country music festival.
According to the quests' organisers, the queen quest wasn't a simple beauty pageant, but an intensive training course where contestants would undertake a range of professional development courses.
Some of the lessons included styling and decor, volunteering, etiquette, community organising, and public speaking.
A panel of independent judges would assess which queen candidate had the best skills, and she would be chosen to represent Tamworth at several official functions throughout the festival and the following year.
The last successful queen quest was held in 2020, organised by women's advocacy group the Zonta Club of Tamworth.
After that, the annual tradition was lost in the chaos of COVID-19, with efforts to keep the quest alive hitting a logistical brick wall.
Zonta club service and events chair Deborah Chorlton told the Leader she had a meeting with Tamworth Regional Council staff in September 2023 to discuss the possibility of revitalising the quest in 2024.
However, the council's executive team changed quite a bit during the COVID years, and so too did the bureaucratic process for organising and conducting events.
"They told me I had to write a prospectus and put everything into writing about how it would run and all the things that would be needed," Ms Chorlton said.
She said at first she tried to work with Tamworth Regional Council to fill the new demands, but felt there was a lack of interest among council staff in making compromises that would help Zonta rekindle the tradition.
In addition, Mr Chorlton said the requirement that Zonta hand over years of insider knowledge could bring financial harm to the women's advocacy group.
"I told them I'm not going to write them a prospectus because Zonta owns all the policy and procedures. There's so much stuff we've put into place to run this event over the four years," she said.
With the Zonta club and Tamworth council at an impasse, the potential return of the queen quest was once again shelved.
Ms Chorlton said Zonta would be very happy to run the queen quest in 2025, but only if the procedure for setting it up becomes more manageable for the club.
"I would still run it, but I can't run it with the council saying they need a full prospectus written up," she said.
A member of council's events team privately told the Leader the council would likely support Zonta - or any other community organisation - in bringing back the quest, but only if they had a comprehensive plan for how to run it.
The staff member also brought up the possibility of updating the quest to make it more gender-inclusive.
However, Tamworth Regional Council's official answer to whether the quest has a future was more vague.
"Since its establishment in 1984, the Queen of Country Music Quest had been coordinated as a community initiative by various groups including the Tamworth Business Chamber, Tamworth Sister City Committee, and The Zonta Club of Tamworth, with council only coordinating the quest in 2015 and 2016," a council spokesperson said.
Whether it's the Zonta club or another local group, council is expected to find someone to run the quest or nominate an alternative ambassador to represent the festival on its 2025 visit to Tamworth's sister city Gore.
For decades, exchanging visits between Tamworth and Gore's queens of country music has been an integral part of the sister city relationship.
