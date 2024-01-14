'He did a great job': Lewington sees Redbacks to victory in low-scoring game

The North Tamworth Redbacks have made no secret of the fact that their focus in recent seasons has been on nurturing the club's ample stocks of young talent.
That was why 17-year-old Harry Lewington was given the first grade captaincy against Bective East in the first round after Christmas when regular skipper, Brendan Rixon, was absent.
And it is why, despite Rixon's return on Saturday, Lewington remained the Redbacks' designated leader.
"We just want to keep developing those guys," Rixon said.
"While a few of us older guys around, it's good to give them a chance and give them opportunities.
"We thought it was a good opportunity for Harry to lead in the T20s, and he did a great job. He's very level-headed, cool, and calm, and got us off to a reasonable start [with the bat on Saturday]."
With Norths set for a bye next weekend and Rixon to return to the helm for the two-dayers, Lewington's assignment this weekend was his final for the season as leader.
Conditions conspired to make life difficult for both teams, as the Chaffey Park wicket was two-paced and tricky for batters while the sweltering heat sapped the bowlers' vigour.
When he won the toss, Lewington elected to bat first. But it soon became apparent that scoring was going to be challenging at best.
"It was a bit two-paced," Rixon said.
"It wasn't a free-flowing game of cricket from a batting perspective, but you've still got to bowl in the right areas."
The Redbacks lost consistent wickets, but managed to put small partnerships together throughout their innings which, in tandem with the 21 extras bowled by City United, allowed them to make 105 all out from 19.4 overs.
Rixon (15) and his brother, Michael (20), were the top scorers, while Richie O'Halloran took 4-8, Aaron Baker took 2-19, and Oscar King took 2-21.
"We had to bowl and field well, which is what we spoke about at the halfway point," Rixon said.
"Harry did a great job with his bowling changes and where he set the fields. He was really on point yesterday, which was great."
There was, in the veteran batter's recollection, not one catch dropped or ball misfielded.
The Redbacks' effort in the field and with the ball "probably won us the game", he said. Nowhere was there better evidence of Norths' discipline than their own extras tally of just six.
In the end, City United fell 17 runs short, and lost their final wicket on the last ball of the innings.
Devon Hamley and Blake Scicluna each produced three wickets for Norths, but Rixon said all five bowlers contributed extremely important spells.
"We just had a decent day with the ball and in the field. We made the 105 enough," he said.
