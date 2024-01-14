Chaffey Dam gets refreshed as fishing club's year-long effort bears fruit

The waters of Chaffey Dam have taken a step towards renewed vitality thanks to the efforts of a local fishing club.
The Calala Inn Fishing and Social Club Inc released 9000 fingerlings - juvenile fish - into Chaffey Dam on Saturday, January 13.
Club president Mick Breneger said the project to re-stock the reservoir has taken more than a year to put together.
The fishing club's goal is to help native fish populations recover from the last drought, and bring a bit of balance back to the waters which have been overrun by invasive carp.
"It's just to help re-stock because the carp and the drought gave everything a flogging," Mr Breneger said.
"It'll take a couple of years for them to grow out, but it's just something good for the area. We haven't really heard of anyone else doing it so we stepped up."
The Calala-based club raised $3000 for the undertaking which was matched by $6000 from the NSW government.
They used that money to buy a mix of Murray cod and golden perch fingerlings from the Narrabri Fish Farm, a hatchery with extensive experience in fish releases.
Mr Breneger said the release drew a bigger crowd than he was expecting, turning the club project into a whole-of-community event.
"We got about 22 of our members, then just more and more people kept coming out of the woodwork," he said.
The club president said the many hands made light work of acclimatising the 9000 fingerlings to their new home.
Many of the club's impromptu helpers were children, creating a family fun day on the water complete with a sausage sizzle.
Mr Breneger said he was happy to see local kids getting involved, both for the educational benefits and to inspire future generations of sustainable fishers.
"You gotta get the kids involved otherwise you've got no one next to carry the torch," he said.
The club's leader knows a thing or two about carrying the torch for a bit too long - Mr Breneger has been president of the fishing club for 22 years as a region-wide shortage of volunteers has made it difficult to find someone to fill his shoes.
For now, at least, Mr Breneger said he was looking forward to a good year of fishing while the region's rivers and reservoirs were still full.
