Manning's star on the rise after breakout year: 'Myles is just raw talent'

Many people spent a lifetime trying to figure out what truly motivates them.
But for some, like burgeoning tennis star Myles Manning, the answer is relatively simple.
"He loves the competition," Myles' father, Pete, said.
"He likes winning ... [Local coach] Jarrod Campbell said Myles is just raw talent. He'll chase a ball all day, whereas a lot of kids don't."
The 12-year-old enjoyed his greatest year of athletic accomplishment in 2023. He won all of the Regional Matchplay Series (RMS) in which he partook, then travelled to Inverell where he emerged victorious from the Champion of Champions tournament.
That qualified him for the State Championships in Penrith, where he ultimately finished third after losing to the eventual winner.
All this, his father said, in just his second year of playing the sport. In many games, he was up against kids who played more regularly and had years more experience.
"He just took to it," Pete said.
"He did a summer camp with Jarrod one Christmas holidays. He's at Farrer and plays footy there, but he just took to tennis."
The youngster's natural hunger for competition has, however, proven to be a double-edged sword.
While he thrives in the heat of battle on court, he struggles to put that same focus into his training, where it is hard to replicate the intensity of a match.
To that end, Pete said Jarrod has developed a new plan for Myles' training in 2024.
"When school goes back, Jarrod's getting him to hit with the B Grade men on a Thursday night," he said.
"It'll be a bit more of a competition, more of a hit-out."
After his breakout year in 2023, Myles and his family hope he can go even further in 2024.
Their goal, Pete said, was to qualify for nationals come December. In the long term, Myles hopes to play in the US by the time he is readying to finish high school.
And, luckily, he has the perfect role model whose footsteps he can follow.
"Taya Powell came out for a hit with him just before Christmas," Pete said.
"So that's the goal he wants to get to. It's a long way away, but she was talking to him and advising him on how to get there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.