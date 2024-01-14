A nod to the past and future: kids perform traditional dances to community

Young kids are connected to their culture through the learning and performing of traditional and contemporary dancers in their community.
The kids participated in the school holiday dance workshop, Embrace the Dreamtime School Holiday Program, from Monday, January 8, to Friday, January 12.
The workshops were organised in partnership between Sydney-based Brologa Dance Company and Tamworth 2Rivers Pty.
The Brologa Dance Company's main beliefs are that our young people and culture are the most important parts of business.
The kids came from across Tamworth and Gunnedah to participate in the dance residency program.
The workshops enabled the young kids to connect, learn, and share in traditional, Aboriginal, and Torres Strait Islander dance and cultural games.
After days of connection and rehearsal, the group performed a range of traditional and contemporary-style dances to their elders and local community at Mara Mara Community Centre in Tamworth.
One of the traditional dances performed was based of the creation story.
