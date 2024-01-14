Brothers in business: here's the scoop on becoming your own boss

STARTING up your own business can be scary at any age, but two teenager brothers have the scoop on how they became their own bosses.
The Cann brothers started their first business before they'd even hit double digits, now 14-year-old Judah and 15-year-old Josiah serve up sweet treats and share 'Delicious Moments' with their customers.
The Tamworth teenagers had their first taste of entrepreneurship when they started breeding animals at eight and nine years old, before they made a sweeter career swap to the world of milk, sugar and cream.
Now Judah and Josiah co-own the popular Italian gelati cart 'Delicious Moments'.
Josiah told the Leader the brothers started making the gelati locally about three years ago, and with the help of their parents, started up the cart at markets, events and festivals around Tamworth.
"It's helped us learn work ethic and work integrity," Josiah said.
The brothers are popular stall holders at events like the Tamworth Country Music Festival, Fiesta La Peel, and market days with a long list of flavours including chocolate, vanilla, tiramisu, mint, hazelnut and sorbets.
"I really enjoy seeing the children's eyes light up when they taste it and go 'yum'," Josiah said.
Although the boys admitted there is definitely "ups-and-downs" to being in business with your brother, it was special to share the experience together, even if the dining table can sometimes turn into a boardroom when tough decisions like flavour choice take place.
Judah said operating their own business had helped them learn a lot about being prepared, customer service, time management, and resilience.
But apart from learning all the ins-and-outs of the business world, the boys are hoping one day the cart will help fund their future studies.
Josiah is hopeful scooping up gelato now will help him enrol in medicine once he finishes school, and Judah is hoping it will give him a head start in an engineering course.
After years in the business, at the ripe old age of being teenagers, the boys are hoping their journey will help inspire other kids to give it a go.
"I think it would help improve the general work ethic of the younger generation," Josiah said.
The boys will be set up with their gelati cart in Fitzroy Plaza during the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
And if you need any help with picking which flavour to try, mango sorbet is the way to go according to Judah, and Josiah said he can't go past the mint.
