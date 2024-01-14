The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business
Our People

Brothers in business: here's the scoop on becoming your own boss

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 14 2024 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Delicious Moments owners, and brothers, Judah and Josiah Cann. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Delicious Moments owners, and brothers, Judah and Josiah Cann. Picture by Gareth Gardner

STARTING up your own business can be scary at any age, but two teenager brothers have the scoop on how they became their own bosses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.