Man walks from court after seventh drink-driving charge

A MAGISTRATE has been left to decide whether or not to send a man to prison after he fronted court on his seventh drink driving charge.
"My issue is should I send him to jail," magistrate Clare Farnan told the court.
"If he's in jail he won't be drinking."
The 58-year-old had downed bottles of wine mixed with Solo soft drink before veering onto the wrong side of Macquarie Street and crashing into a road works sign at about 6pm on October 19, 2023, agreed police facts state.
The sign became lodged under the front of Lambert's car while he proceeded to turn onto Peel Street, and park in front of the driveway of the BP Viaduct, blocking other cars from leaving.
Police officers arrived at the scene, arrested Lambert, and took him to Tamworth Police Station, where he returned a positive blood alcohol reading of 0.179, more than three times the legal limit.
"He could have easily killed or seriously injured someone," Ms Farnan said.
Lambert's Legal Aid defence solicitor told the court the drink-driving charge had marked a turning point in the 58-year-old's life, who sold his car the day after the offence to keep him from driving.
The solicitor told the court since Lambert had been charged he had taken active steps to get on top of any alcohol concerns.
"This is a crossroads in his life, he has to do something to address his issue." the solicitor said.
"He sees the writing on the wall."
She said Lambert had expressed remorse, insight, and was ashamed of his behaviour.
The solicitor asked for the matter to be dealt with by way of a community-based sentence to allow the 58-year-old to attend rehabilitation to equip him with long-term "tools".
The court heard the high-range charge was the seventh time the 58-year-old had been before the court for a drink driving charge.
"Once you get to three or four [drink driving charges] you are showing the court you don't care about the risk," Ms Farnan said.
Ms Farnan said she accepted the 58-year-old had taken steps to address his drinking, but she said she "suspects" the court may have heard this before.
"I have trouble accepting your client has accepted he has to stop drinking," she said.
Lambert was convicted of the high-range drink driving offence and sentenced to a 10 month community-based prison sentence, or intensive corrections order.
The 58-year-old was disqualified from driving for nine months, ordered to do 80 hours of community service work, and subject to a two year interlock order.
Ms Farnan added the condition Lambert must abstain from alcohol for the period of the order, and continue with his rehabilitation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.