The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Get up close and personal with the pioneers of Australian country music

By Newsroom
January 12 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian country music icon Pixie Jenkins helped celebrate the opening of the 'Tradition' exhibition at the Australian Country Music Hall of Fame. Picture supplied
Australian country music icon Pixie Jenkins helped celebrate the opening of the 'Tradition' exhibition at the Australian Country Music Hall of Fame. Picture supplied

The Australian Country Music Hall of Fame has launched an exciting new exhibition focusing on Australasian Country Music Artists, titled Tradition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.