Get up close and personal with the pioneers of Australian country music

The Australian Country Music Hall of Fame has launched an exciting new exhibition focusing on Australasian Country Music Artists, titled Tradition.
The exhibition, which opened on Thursday January 11, arrives in time to celebrate 52 years of the Tamworth Country Music Festival to showcase Australia's country music history.
Museum operations and visitor engagement officer Naomi Blakey said the exhibition offered something to interest young visitors and those who were young at heart.
"Visitors to Hall of Fame will see some incredible pieces in the exhibition, from the early days of country music when artists travelled together performing variety shows in regional and outback Australia," she said.
"The pioneers of Australasian Country Music understood that capturing an audience was about more than the music.
"It's the stage presence and their fashion that also tells the story. Music and fashion were both highly influenced by the US."
Ms Blakey urged everyone to take the time to enjoy the new exhibition and dive into the beginnings of country music in Australia.
She said this was a great way to get locals and tourists excited about the upcoming Tamworth Country Music Festival, which kicks off on January 19.
Tamworth Regional Council's director of art gallery and museums Bridget Guthrie paid tribute to the Australian Country Music Hall of Fame volunteers.
"Thank you to those who have generously contributed their knowledge and support in the curatorship and development of the exhibition," she said.
Ms Guthrie said the exhibition included Shirley Thoms' "gorgeous" pink outfit and Rickie Jones' black leather and floral design stage outfit, including a skirt, vest and cufflets.
Visitors can also see Tex Morton's fringed moose hide jacket which features floral beading by Indian women based on a Canadian reservation.
The exhibit also showcases a fascinating range of musicians' instruments such as Lawrie Minson's fig leaf shaped guitar, the Bushwackers' lagerphone, Pixie Jenkins wobble board and Smoky Dawson's Jew's harp just to name a few.
Initially radio was the focus with early morning programs such as Mel Cameron's Morning Hillbillies which played at 6.30am every morning - ensuring a consistent audience.
More radio shows popped up and television programs soon followed including Reg Lindsay's Country Homestead, Terry Gordon's Must Be Country and Maurie Lawson's Weekly On Country Style.
Eventually this evolved to one of the most common ways to enjoy country music today - social media, YouTube and Spotify.
Multi Golden Guitar award winner Pixie Jenkins was on hand to celebrate the opening of the exhibition, having donated his wobbleboard. Mr Jenkins used the wobbleboard while recording his White Rose Orchestra album in 2000.
The fiddler, singer, songwriter and entertainer has been a part of the music industry since the mid 1970s, his break coming in 1979 when asked to support Australian country music pioneer, Buddy Williams, on the road playing his fiddle.
The Tradition exhibition will essentially be on display for the next year or so, to allow visitors to the region and locals plenty of time to see it.
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council said the Tradition exhibition would remain on display at the Hall of Fame for at least the next 12 months.
